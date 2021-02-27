Diakite had 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's win over Delaware.

Diakite spent the first few weeks of the season playing off the bench but moved to the starting lineup in this one. The effect was the same, though, as he once again delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. Diakite has been Lakeland's best player in the current G League and has been looking dominant on both ends of the court on a nightly basis.