Diakite registered 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Bulls.

Diakite logged a team-high 38 minutes and while he failed to shoot the ball efficiently, he ended just three rebounds away from a double-double while making an impact on the defensive court as well. That said, Diakite is not expected to see a lot of playing time during the postseason and should be a fantasy non-factor moving forward.