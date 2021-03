Diakite was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.

The two-way signee hasn't appeared in an NBA game this season, but he's turned heads in 12 G League appearances, averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.1 assists. He's unlikely to make much of an impact for the Bucks right away, but it's possible he could work his way into the rotation on some nights as a depth piece behind Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.