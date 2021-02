Diakite had 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Diakite has played all three games for Lakeland but has been a reliable scoring presence while also contributing in other areas as well. Through three games, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.