The Bucks assigned Beauchamp to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After failing to score in both of his last two appearances for Milwaukee despite playing double-digit minutes, Beauchamp dropped out of the rotation in Monday's win over the Pacers. He'll now head to the G League and should see extended playing time Wednesday during the Herd's matchup with the Westchester Knicks.