site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-marjon-beauchamp-assigned-to-g-league-446247 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Bucks assigned Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp hasn't appeared in Milwaukee's last two contests. The second-year forward should receive increased opportunities in the G League.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read