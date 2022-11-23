Milwaukee assigned Beauchamp to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With Milwaukee dealing with numerous injuries, Beauchamp started six of the Bucks' past eight games, but now that they are close to full strength, he's been moved to the back of the rotation. The rookie first-round pick figures to get some extended practices in with the Herd, but they don't play again until Saturday, so it's possible he rejoins the NBA squad before seeing action in any G League games.