Beauchamp finished with 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 123-97 win over the Jazz.

For the second game in a row, Beauchamp produced an excellent stat line while coming off the bench, but his production comes with the caveat that the Bucks didn't have Khris Middleton (knee) or Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for the contest. Assuming the two All-Stars are back in action Monday at New Orleans, Beauchamp will likely see a steep reduction in minutes, if not outside of the rotation entirely. The Bucks are also expected to keep a spot in the rotation open Monday for Joe Ingles (knee), who has been cleared to make his season debut.