Beauchamp (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
As expected, Beauchamp has been upgraded from probable to available. However, he's not guaranteed playing time now that the Bucks are at full strength.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go against Boston•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Iffy against Boston•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Out again Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Downgraded to questionable•