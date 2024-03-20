Beauchamp (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
No surprise here, as Beauchamp was considered probable before this update. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) sidelined, Beauchamp could potentially see a handful of minutes Wednesday.
