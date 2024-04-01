Beauchamp is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms.
Beauchamp continues to be listed as probable with back spasms, and while he's usually cleared to suit up, the second-year wing isn't part of Milwaukee's regular rotation. He made only three appearances in March, totaling nine minutes of game action.
