Beauchamp is probable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to lower back spasms.

Beauchamp and Chris Livingston (groin) were both recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday but are dealing with injuries. However, Livingston is unlikely to suit up Monday, while Beauchamp is expected to be available. With Khris Middleton (ankle) still out, there may be depth minutes available for Beauchamp.