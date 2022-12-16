Beauchamp registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Beauchamp didn't see much run in Milwaukee's last matchup Tuesday against the Warriors (five minutes), but with the Bucks falling behind big early Thursday, he was able to pick up plenty of second-half minutes. The first-round pick posted an average final line, picking up his first two steals since Nov. 21 while finishing in double figures for the first time in over a month. However, Beauchamp should struggle to see consistent playing time behind the likes of Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews going forward.