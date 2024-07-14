Beauchamp recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 28 minutes of Sunday's 112-81 loss to the Cavaliers.

Beauchamp chipped in 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals Friday in Milwaukee's Summer League opener, and followed up the performance with a double-double Sunday. While Beauchamp did lead the team in points, he committed seven turnovers and shot 37.5 percent from the field.