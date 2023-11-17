Beauchamp (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Beauchamp has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first since Oct. 30 due to a right ankle sprain. His availability for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set versus Dallas on Saturday is also in doubt. In his absence, Andre Jackson is a candidate for a few extra minutes versus Charlotte.