Beauchamp (neck spasms) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Beauchamp was initially probable with a hamstring issue, but now he's battling neck spasms. Regardless of his status, Beauchamp hasn't been in the rotation for the Bucks lately.
