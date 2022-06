Beauchamp was selected by the Bucks with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Beauchamp broke out in tears upon hearing his name selected. The 21-year-old played at four different high schools and a community college prior to being noticed and given an opportunity with the G League Ignite. Beauchamp brings grit and versatile defense to Milwaukee, but it's unclear if he'll have much of an opportunity to contribute as a rookie.