Beauchamp (knee) is expected to retake the floor Friday against the Pacers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After dealing with knee discomfort during warmups ahead of Wednesday's game, Beauchamp ultimately sat out to rest it. Evidently, the extra time has done the trick, and Beauchamp should be available to supply some rotational depth again Friday. With Bobby Portis (knee) sidelined a week or two into February, Beauchamp could claim a few minutes, though he was previously out of the rotation and Beauchamp isn't a natural fill-in for Portis.