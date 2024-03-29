Beauchamp (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.
Despite dealing with back spasms, Beauchamp has been upgraded to available in each of Milwaukee's last two contests. However, Beauchamp failed to log any minutes in either game.
