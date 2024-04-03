Beauchamp is probable for Wednesday against Memphis with back spasms.
Beauchamp has been battling back spasms for a while, and the probable tags have become the norm. He's not typically in the rotation, but he might get some action with so many key players sidelined Wednesday.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Continues to manage back spasms•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available for Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to play against Atlanta•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available Thursday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Still dealing with back issue•