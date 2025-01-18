Beauchamp (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.
Beauchamp is expected to return to action Sunday after missing Milwaukee's previous contest due to an illness. However, Beauchamp has only logged double-digit minutes twice in his last 10 appearances.
