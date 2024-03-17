Beauchamp (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, but he's expected to suit up, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While the second-year wing will likely be available, he's not guaranteed any playing time. Beauchamp has made just two appearances in March, totaling five minutes of action.
