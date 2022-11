Beauchamp totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across four minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over the Pistons.

Beauchamp has accumulated five points, a rebound and a block in 13 total minutes across three contests for Milwaukee thus far. The 6-foot-7 rookie remains wing depth and a developmental project for the Bucks until further notice.