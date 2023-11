Beauchamp (ankle) played 22 minutes in Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Celtics, finishing with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.

Beauchamp made his return to Milwaukee's rotation after missing the previous three games with a right ankle sprain. The second-year wing should remain a fixture on the Bucks' second unit moving forward, but while all of the Bucks' core contributors are available, Beauchamp's playing time and usage will likely be somewhat suppressed.