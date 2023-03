The Bucks assigned Beauchamp to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Herd are scheduled to play the G League's Lakeland Magic at Amway Center in Orlando at 10:30 a.m. ET prior to the Bucks' road game in the same arena at 7 p.m. ET later in the day. Expect Milwaukee to formally recall Beauchamp after the G League game is completed.