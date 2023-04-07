Beauchamp is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Beauchamp will enter the starting lineup Friday with the majority of Milwaukee's regulars sitting. He is averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes across his previous nine starts this season.
