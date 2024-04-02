Beauchamp (back) is available Tuesday versus Washington.
Beauchamp is cleared for action following a bout of back spasms. The second-year forward has compiled just eight minutes of action since March 1.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Continues to manage back spasms•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available for Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to play against Atlanta•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available Thursday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Still dealing with back issue•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go Tuesday•