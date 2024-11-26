Beauchamp (hamstring) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Beauchamp will suit up after receiving a probable tag for the second consecutive game due to a left hamstring injury. However, the 24-year-old forward's status has been irrelevant in fantasy formats thus far, as he has averaged only 2.9 minutes per game over 10 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Will play Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Removed from injury report•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Dealing with illness•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Fourth-year option declined•