Beauchamp (hamstring) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Beauchamp will suit up after receiving a probable tag for the second consecutive game due to a left hamstring injury. However, the 24-year-old forward's status has been irrelevant in fantasy formats thus far, as he has averaged only 2.9 minutes per game over 10 regular-season appearances.

