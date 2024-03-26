Beauchamp (back) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers.
Beauchamp has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with back spasms. However, the 23-year-old forward hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Jan. 17.
