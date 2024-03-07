Beauchamp (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp will suit up Wednesday after being labeled probable with left foot tendinitis. Considering he hasn't played more than nine minutes since Jan. 17, Beauchamp isn't a viable fantasy option.
