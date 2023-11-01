Beauchamp (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors.
Beauchamp has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite dealing with an illness. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes across his first two appearances this season.
