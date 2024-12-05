Beauchamp (neck) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Beauchamp is in danger of missing his third straight contest Friday due to neck spasms. However, the 24-year-old forward is averaging just 3.2 minutes per contest, even when available.
