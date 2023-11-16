Beauchamp (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game versus Charlotte.
Beauchamp left Wednesday's contest against Toronto early due to a right ankle sprain and could remain out Friday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) also questionable, Andre Jackson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could be in store for more minutes against the Hornets.
