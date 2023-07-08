Beauchamp put up 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two three-pointers in 32 minutes during Friday's 92-85 Summer League victory over the Nuggets.

Beauchamp was utilized much differently Friday than Milwaukee fans are used to seeing. During his rookie season with the Bucks, Beauchamp averaged 13.5 minutes across 51 appearances, making his living on the defensive end. Nice performance aside, Beauchamp's path to playing time will be just as difficult this season, as the Bucks added Malik Beasley to their wing rotation and Khris Middleton is healthy with a new contract.