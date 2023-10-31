Beauchamp (illness) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors.

Beauchamp was sidelined for Monday's win over the Heat due to an illness, but he should return to action Wednesday. The second-year wing has played exactly 16 minutes in each of his two appearances thus far and will likely have a slightly larger role in Year 2 after he averaged just 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game as a rookie in 2022-23.