Beauchamp is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to left hamstring tendinopathy.
Beauchamp is dealing with a minor hamstring injury, but the issue isn't expected to keep him from suiting up Saturday. His availability shouldn't have much impact on the Bucks' rotation.
