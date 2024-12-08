Beauchamp (hamstring) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.
Beauchamp was able to play through neck spasms against the Celtics on Friday. It appears he's now working through left hamstring tendinopathy, but it doesn't look like he'll be sidelined Sunday. He has yet to play more than 10 minutes in a game this season.
