Beauchamp is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain.
Beauchamp has been battling the ankle sprain, and the doubtful tag causes some concern for his availability. However, he's not expected to be a major factor in many fantasy lineups even if deemed available closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Cleared Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to play•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Continues to manage back spasms•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available for Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to play against Atlanta•