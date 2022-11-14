Beauchamp is listed probable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a bruised right calf.

The rookie bumped his calf during Friday's loss to the Spurs, but it doesn't appear as though his status is in much jeopardy. Beauchamp has started the last two games with Jrue Holiday (ankle) -- among others -- sidelined, and Holiday is set to sit out again Monday, so Beauchamp's run of increased minutes should continue. Beauchamp finished Friday's game with eight points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes. He posted 19 points, eight boards and two steals in Wednesday's double-overtime win over OKC.