Beauchamp finished Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls with 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists.

Despite playing without Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks brought Beauchamp off the bench, but he played a team-high 28 minutes in the 105-102 victory. With Grayson Allen heading to Phoenix as part of the Lillard trade, the Bucks will be depending more heavily on Beauchamp for regular minutes at shooting guard and on the wing. As a rookie last season, Beauchamp made 11 starts, posting 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals (26.5 MPG) in those appearances.