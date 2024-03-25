Beauchamp (back) tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in four minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 118-93 win over the Thunder.

After a recent three-game absence due to a back issue, Beauchamp had been available for both of the Bucks' last two contests, but didn't play in a three-point loss to Boston on Wednesday nor in a seven-point win over Brooklyn on Thursday. With the Bucks running away with a comfortable win Sunday, however, Beauchamp got the opportunity to see some garbage-time run. The second-year wing looks to have moved past the back issue, but he doesn't look as though he'll be featured in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation anytime soon.