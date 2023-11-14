Beauchamp amassed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 118-109 victory over the Bulls.

Beauchamp played at least 20 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing his serviceable start to the season. With Jae Crowder (abdominal surgery) slated to miss at least the next eight weeks, Beauchamp should continue to feature as an offensive threat off the bench. With that said, there is no reason to consider him outside of very deep formats.