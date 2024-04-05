Beauchamp (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto.
Beauchamp was initially considered doubtful for Friday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him ruled out. His lack of availability shouldn't significantly impact Milwaukee's rotation.
