Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Beauchamp (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Knicks.
Beauchamp typically isn't in the rotation when the Bucks are at full strength. His next chance to play is Tuesday against Boston.
