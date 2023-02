Beauchamp is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat due to right patella tendinitis.

Beauchamp continues to deal with tendinitis in his right knee, but the rookie first-round pick will likely be available once again. However, he's made just two appearances, totaling seven points and one assist in nine minutes, since Jan. 14, so it's safe to assume he won't be fantasy relevant even if he's cleared to suit up.