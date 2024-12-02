Beauchamp (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Beauchamp is expected to suit up despite a lingering hamstring injury, but he's not guaranteed playing time. He appeared in only five of the Bucks' 14 games in November, totaling 21 minutes.
