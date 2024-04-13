Share Video

Beauchamp is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.

Beauchamp hasn't played double-digit minutes at the NBA level since Jan. 17, and he's not expected to do it in a game where the Bucks are playing for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Beauchamp carries very limited fantasy upside even in the deepest of formats.

