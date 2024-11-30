Beauchamp (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp was deemed available by head coach Doc Rivers, meaning he'll continue to see minutes off the bench. He hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy, though. He's averaging a career-low 3.2 minutes per game in his 11 appearances off the bench this season.
