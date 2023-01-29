Beauchamp (knee) will be available Sunday against New Orleans.
The rookie spent time with the Bucks' G League affiliate earlier this week and saw action for the Wisconsin Herd in Saturday's loss to Greensboro. He's back with the Bucks and will technically be available, but it's unlikely that Beauchamp sees any significant action. He's logged only eight total minutes across one appearance in the Bucks' last six games.
