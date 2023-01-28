Beauchamp (knee) was recalled from the G League on Saturday and is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Beauchamp may get back in the rotation while Bobby Portis (knee) is sidelined, though the Bucks may opt to continue going small with Giannis Antetokounmpo as backup center and Wesley Matthews acting as a floor-spacer with that unit. In 33 appearances, Beauchamp has averaged 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.